ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.81

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 20735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $763.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

