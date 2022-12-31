ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.81

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 20735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $763.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

