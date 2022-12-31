AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 1,339,491 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,491 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

