Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($141.49) to €148.00 ($157.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($139.36) to €119.00 ($126.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.