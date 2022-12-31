Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANYYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($139.36) to €119.00 ($126.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($141.49) to €148.00 ($157.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 0.7 %

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

