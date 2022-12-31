Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading 4.7% Higher

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 2,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,287,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25. Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 184.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 3,984,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.