Allworth Financial LP Buys 90 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,126 shares of company stock worth $14,520,536. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $263.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average is $221.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

