Allworth Financial LP Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

