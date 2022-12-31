Allworth Financial LP Has $89,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

