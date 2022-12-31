Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $538.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,846 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.