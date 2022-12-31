Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,101 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 169.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 21.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,232.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 955,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,172 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 387,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NortonLifeLock Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.