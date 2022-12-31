Allworth Financial LP Purchases 223 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

