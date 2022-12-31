Allworth Financial LP Purchases 316 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.