Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 460.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

