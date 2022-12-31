Allworth Financial LP Sells 215 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $65.55 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.