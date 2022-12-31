Allworth Financial LP Sells 302 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.