Allworth Financial LP Sells 494 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.