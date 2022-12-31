Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mill Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,936.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,898 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

