Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,935.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,219 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

