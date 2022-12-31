Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,836.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

