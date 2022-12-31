Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,669.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

