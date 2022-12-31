Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,955.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,883,000 after buying an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,022.1% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,868,000 after buying an additional 2,489,219 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.