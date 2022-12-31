Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 833,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.8 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. The company operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

