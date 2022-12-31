Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 51.69%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

