Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $856.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

