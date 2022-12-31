Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Actiam N.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

Actiam N.V. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,148,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 15.6% of Actiam N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $856.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

