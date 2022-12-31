Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $127,358.30 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMP opened at $311.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

