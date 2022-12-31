Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $76.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

