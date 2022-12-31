ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.39. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

