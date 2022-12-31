Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.