ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $39.18

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $40.88. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 258 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $702.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
