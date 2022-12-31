ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $39.18

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $40.88. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 258 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $702.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 435,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

