Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.