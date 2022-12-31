Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Director David Kanen Acquires 150,995 Shares

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) Director David Kanen purchased 150,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,683 shares in the company, valued at $237,748.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, David Kanen purchased 283,250 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

