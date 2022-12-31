Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 577,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

AJG stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

