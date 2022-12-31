ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 839,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLLF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.3327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

