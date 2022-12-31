Ayanna Howard Sells 410 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $186.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $284.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9,080.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

