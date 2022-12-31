Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.63.

BTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$6.08 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$712.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.