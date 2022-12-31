Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE BTE opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$712.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.