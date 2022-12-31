Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

