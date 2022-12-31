Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 496 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

