Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $220,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

