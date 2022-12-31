BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $251,204.80 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00.

BGNE opened at $219.94 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $278.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 231,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.83.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

