Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $28.65

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.65, but opened at $29.99. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 1,043 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $878.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $443,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

