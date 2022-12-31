Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $28.65

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.65, but opened at $29.99. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 1,043 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $878.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

