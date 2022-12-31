Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $651.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,915,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,772,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $420.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.47 and its 200-day moving average is $454.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $762.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

