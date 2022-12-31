Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $651.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $420.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $762.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

