Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

