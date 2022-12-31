Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.
TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.
Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne
In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9 %
Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.