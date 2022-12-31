Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.