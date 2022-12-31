BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

